Frigid weather to cover Greece with sharp fall in temperatures

The cold air masses that have arrived in Greece from northern Europe will affect the country in the coming days, with temperatures dropping sharply, by up to 10 degrees Celsius in some instances.

The frigid weather is not expected to be accompanied by intense rainfall or snowfall, apart from today in the eastern continental areas of Thessaly and Sterea Hellas, Chalkidiki, Cyclades, the Peloponnese and northern Crete, where there will be some snowfall at low altitudes.

For Tuesday, local rainfall is expected primarily in Chalkidiki, Sporades, Euboea, the Eastern Sterea and Crete. Towards the evening the clouds will increase and the phenomena will spread to Macedonia, Thessaly, Sterea and the Peloponnese. The mountainous regions of the aforementioned areas will see snowfall. will be observed in the mountains of the above regions, as well as in lower altitude regions of Macedonia.

In Attica, clouds with temporary rains are expected. Snowfall will occur in areas over 500 meters. The winds will blow from northern directions 3 to 5 Beaufort. The temperature in the centre of Athens will range from 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

The weather will also be cloudy in Thessaloniki, with temporary rain expected in the afternoon, while snow will fall in areas over 500 metres. Temperatures in the city will range between 1 and 8 degrees Celsius.