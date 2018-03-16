FYROM Foreign Minister Dimitrov’s statements torpedo upcoming talks

Citing diplomatic sources, newspaper “Kathimerini”, reported that FYROM Foreign Affairs Minister Nikola Dimitrov claimed the Greek “positions” bordered on “absurdity” with regards to negotiations between Greece and FYROM on the name dispute. The newspaper reports that his statements were made during meetings with European diplomats.

His purported statements caused the bewilderment of Athens, especially in light of the scheduled visit to FYROM by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

Greek diplomatic sources, quoted by Kathimerini, how FYROM Minister could expect talks based on goodwill given his inflammatory statements.

Meanwhile, FYROM PM Zoran Zaev announced a reshuffling of his cabinet in an effort to disentangle his party from the far-right nationalist party of VMRO-DPMNE.