FYROM President: No to name of “Northern Macedonia”

The President of FYROM, Gjorge Ivanov dubbed the deal between Greece and his country “humiliating”. Mr Ivanov said he would not sign the agreement, thrusting the country into political uncertainty. In a public statement released, Mr Ivanov claimed the agreement reached between FYROM PM Zoran Zaev and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday violated the constitution of FYROM.

“The deal violates the constitutional order and the legal regime,” Mr Ivanov said in a statement, deciding to rupture his relationship with FYROM PM Zaev, causing a political crisis which could lead to wider complications in the Balkan region.