FYROM propose “Republic of Ilinden Macedonia” as name

The government of FYROM has reportedly put forward the name of “Republic of Ilinden Macedonia” as a proposal to Greece in talks for the name dispute.

Sources say the Greek side has received the proposal in a positive light. The name is a historical reference to the uprising of the Slavic population in the wider geographical region of Macedonia against the Ottoman empire in 1903 (Prophet Elijah).

According to officials in Skopje, this proposal would likely be acceptable to FYROM’s opposition parties, especially the hardline right major opposition party of VMRO.