G20 Summit: Leaders meet in Argentina

Saudi and Turkish leaders stand at opposite side of family photo

World leaders have sat down for the opening session of their annual G20 summit, with any number of disputes and disagreements on the table.

Host president, Argentina’s Mauricio Macri, said the solution was “dialogue, dialogue and dialogue” and called for a clear message of shared responsibility.

But US President Donald Trump has already cancelled meeting Russia’s Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

And huge differences loom on climate change, trade and the Khashoggi affair.

The G20, made up of 19 of the world’s most industrialised nations plus the EU, accounts for 85% of the world’s economic output and two-thirds of the world’s population.

The world leaders were all called on to the stage and assumed their position for the traditional family photograph.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stood on the outside of the photo, far away from Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This is the crown prince’s first major diplomatic test since the murder in Turkey of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a key critic of the government. Saudi Arabia has blamed “rogue agents” but suspicion has fallen on the prince for ordering the killing.

source bbc.com