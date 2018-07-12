Game of Thrones gets 22 Emmy Award nominations

Don’t call it a comeback: after being ineligible to compete at the 2017 Emmy Awards due to its seventh season’s later-than-usual summer debut, HBO’s Game of Thrones finds itself back in the thick of awards season this year with 22 nominations for the 2018 ceremony. It’s the most nominations for any single show at the 2018 Emmys, though for the first time in 18 years, HBO does not lead all nominees. Netflix beat HBO with the most nominations, scoring 112 to HBO’s 108.

Game of Thrones earned nods for best drama series, as well as supporting nods for all three Lannister siblings: Lena Headey (“Cersei”), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Jaime”) and Peter Dinklage (“Tyrion”). Diana Rigg, who appeared one last time as Lady Olenna, was nominated in the guest actress category. Additionally, the series scored two nominations for best directing: Alan Taylor for “Beyond the Wall,” the battle-centric penultimate episode of the season; and Jeremy Podeswa for “The Dragon and the Wolf,” the game-changing season finale. Series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were also nominated for writing “The Dragon and the Wolf.”

