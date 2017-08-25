Game of Thrones viewers more likely to have sex, survey says

Game of Thrones viewers are well aware that the risqué HBO drama includes a heavy serving of nudity and sex scenes. But it turns out, fans of the show tend to get a lot of action, too (minus the incest and eunuchs).

Singles who are GoT fans are 61 percent more likely to have had a sex in the past year, and 81 percent more likely to have had a date, according to Match’s annual Singles in America survey. They’re also 29 percent more likely to have had a “friends with benefits” relationship and 26 more likely to have filmed sex.

The dating service surveyed over 5,500 singles across the U.S. for the study, beyond just GoT lovers. The survey explored people’s dating habits and picked their brains on various topics ranging from where to find love, to dating apps, to dick pics.

When narrowed down to just Match members, the findings gets even more interesting. GoT watchers on Match tend to be better educated (70 percent more likely to have a PhD) and earn a higher income (83 percent more likely to make over $150k/year). They’re also 42 percent more likely to be into skiing, which doesn’t come as a surprise. #WinterIsComing

source: harpersbazaar.com