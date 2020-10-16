Gamer held at gunpoint during online streaming

Players taking part in a live-stream online game witnessed some unexpected real-life action when a man waving a gun appeared on the screen at one of the participants’ homes.

The incident was captured during a video game live-stream by Guilherme Menezes, 25, known online as “‘Guixxm,” from his home in Guaruja, Brazil, on the evening of Oct. 9.

The video starts with Menezes concentrating on his game when a person’s hand suddenly appears, knocks his headset off and places a gun on his forehead.

The gamer appears momentarily stunned, but cooperates with the gunman as he stands up and walks off-camera.

Menezes spoke about the unnerving experience with Brazilian news portal “G1,” saying at first he thought it was a joke but quickly realized it was a home-invasion robbery. He was then taken to another room, where the rest of his family was.

