Gatwick airport: 150 Virgin Atlantic passengers are quarantined over mysterious illness

About 10 ambulances, as well as police officers, were already waiting for the jet at the airport

An alarm was triggered today at dawn at Gatwick Airport when several passengers of a Virgin flight from Barbados showed symptoms of “a mysterious illness”, which resulted in everyone being quarantined.

According to the Daily Mail, Virgin’s flight VS610 landed in London at 5:20′ at dawn.

About 10 ambulances, as well as police officers, were already waiting for the jet at the airport, as the crew had informed authorities that during the flight many of the passengers had various symptoms of illness.

The passengers, who returned from their vacation with MSC Cruise travel company, were removed from the aircraft and stayed for four hours in quarantine at an international airport. Then, after their examination by experts, some of them were cleared to continue their journey.

However, according to British media, at least 150 people that were on the airplane are still in quarantine.

One of the passengers on the flight, Phil Brown, told the Daily Mail. “Before we landed, several people had reported symptoms such as cough, diarrhea, sore throat and skin rashes. The symptoms occurred in both passengers and crew members. I’m not sure about the number, but more than 100 people have been affected”.