George Stathakis inaugurates LNG expansion project in Revithoussa

Greece on Thursday officially inaugurated the third tank of LNG in Revithoussa. Environment and Energy Minister George Stathakis, addressing the inauguration ceremony said the project was creating new data in the natural gas market.

Presenting the government’s policy on natural gas, Stathakis said it was focusing on preserving networks under state control and their expansion in 18 regional cities, strengthening interconnections in the Balkans with projects such as the IGB pipeline and an intention to interconnect with FYROM, transforming Greece into a natural gas hub. He added that DESFA is playing a strategic role in this policy.

The Revithoussa LNG terminal is one of the 13 operating in Europe and the only one in the Balkans. With the addition of the third tank the terminal’s capacity rises from 130,000 to 225,000 cubic meters or 1,000-1,400 cubic meters per hour. The project also included an upgrading of port installations allowing biggest ships to dock (260,000 dwt from 180,000 currently). The project’s budget totaled 143 million euros, using community funds (35 pct), loans worth 80 million euros from the European Investment Bank and DESFA’s own capital.

Source: thegreekobserver