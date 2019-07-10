German Chancellor Angela Merkel seen shaking for 3rd time in several weeks (video)

The German Chancellor has been spotted trembling uncontrollably two times in recent weeks. The first shaking episode happened on 18 June as Merkel greeted newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Merkel has toned down the concerns about her condition saying that the shaking bouts were caused by dehydration.

Angela Merkel has once again become the center of attention after she was seen shaking while receiving Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin.

#Angela #Merkel just can’t stop shaking, she was seen shaking for 3rd time while receiving Finnish Prime Minister #Antti Rinne in Berlin. Maybe she should include a bottle of water in her diplomatic protocol next time. pic.twitter.com/NvO8g5ESXD — Rekar Aziz (@Rekarricci) July 10, 2019

