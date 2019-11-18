Get ready for Joker 2

Sources close to The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips is in talks to direct the Joker sequel

A Joker sequel is reportedly in the works at Warner Bros.

Director Todd Phillips will also be developing at least one DC origin story in the mould of the Clown Prince of Crime’s billion-dollar hit.

As revealed by sources close to The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips is in talks to direct the Joker sequel. He would also potentially write the script alongside Scott Silver, who co-wrote the first Joker movie.

But what about Joaquin Phoenix? THR says Warner Bros. has an option to bring him back for a sequel.

Phillips may also be diving further into DC’s universe. During an October meeting, he reportedly asked Warner Bros. for the rights to create a suite of origin movies starring DC’s comic book characters. He didn’t quite get that, but will supposedly be producing at least one origin story.

News of a Joker sequel has been a long time coming, even before the movie’s October release.

Todd Phillips exclusively told sister publication Total Film back in August that he was open to doing a potential sequel, saying, “I would do anything with Joaquin, any day of the week. There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

source gamesradar.com