In the run-up to the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, the Giannis Antetokounmpo and three of his teammates in the Greek national team visited the Metropolitan Hospital to get their regular medical check-up.

The people waiting at the hospital were astonished when the NBA MVP passed through the main entrance of the hospital along with teammates Nick Calathes, Kostas Sloukas and brother Thanasis. Metropolitan Hospital is one of the official sponsors of the Greek National Anthem.