Giannis Antetokounmpo announces the arrival of the Zoom Freak 2 on social media (video)

It has been a year since the first shoes were released

A year has passed since the release of the first signature shoes by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the “Zoom Freak”, and the Greek Freak announced the arrival of the “Zoom Freak 2”.

Giannis wanted to warm up his fans with a video, in which -among other things- there are many moments when during the season he gifted his match shoes to fans in the stands after the Bucks NBA games.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year! I feel blessed to be able to influence the next generation through the story behind my shoe. Be prepared because Zoom Freak 2 is fire! “, Wrote Giannis Antetokounbo on social media.