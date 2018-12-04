Giannis Antetokounmpo apologises for saying he’d punch Hezonja in the nuts (video)

Mario Hezonja’s step over on Giannis Antetokounmpo irritated the Greek Freak, who immediately after the end of the match with the Knicks said: ”“Oh yeah, I’m gonna punch him in the nuts next time.”
The Greek forward said he should have use a different expression, saying he is a role model for children and should not have spoken like that.
He added that he meat what he said but he should have chosen better words.
I’m a model for many kids and seeing kids on the road and saying “yes, you should beat him in the…” It’s not good.
Giannis apologizes for saying he’d “punch [Hezonja] in the nuts”… but says he still meant what he said 😂
