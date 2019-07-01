Giannis Antetokounmpo appointed on local electoral committe for Greek national elections

The most valuable player in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be called to perform his civic duties as a Greek citizen on Sunday’s election day, as he was selected to be a member of the local electoral committee in Athens at the 199th polling station in the second district of Athens.

The Greek Freak received the official notification by the Interior Ministry and will have to show up at the election centre at 6 am on the morning of July 7.

The notification makes it clear that his presence is compulsory and failure to show up, intentionally or otherwise, is punishable by imprisonment from 2 months to years.

It is unclear so far whether Giannis will be present.