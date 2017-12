Giannis Antetokounmpo is breaking new records all the time. The Greek Freak has entered a select club of players who have scored at least 5,000 points, taken 2,000 rebounds and had 1,000 assists before the age of 23.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar, who some believe will be the next King of the sport, joined Tracy McGrady and LeBron James, as he reached 5,364 points, with 2,407 rebounds and 1,230 assists.