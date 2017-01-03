Giannis Antetokounmpo cover on Sports Illustrated!

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career is traveling in lightening speed! His amazing performances this year in the magic world of the NBA has earned him a place in the cover of the legendary magazine “Sports Illustrated”.

With Giannis amazing games, this year the Milwaukee Bucks are gaining speed for the play offs. So the journalists of the magazine, which will be issued on January 9th, couldn’t pretend they don’t see…

Giannis is known as “Greek the Freak” and the magazine chose to alter that a bit, to “Greek Peak”. According to the main article, the Bucks should build their team around Giannis in the following years and they go on explaining why.

But they make another compliment to Giannis, naming him “the most interesting point guard in the history of the NBA”.

This paves the way for Giannis, all the way to the All Star Game that will take place from the 17th to the 19th of February in New Orleans.

You can vote for Giannis too on any social media by posting “Giannis Antetokounmpo #NBAVOTE”.

And one shouldn’t vote just because he is Greek, but for his amazing performance of 22,9 point average, 9,1 rebounds and 5,8 assists per game.