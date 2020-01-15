Giannis Antetokounmpo has baby shower with partner Mariah (photo)

The uncles were elated on the new member

Yesterday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger threw a baby shower party with only close family members attending.

All those present could not hide their happiness as their big smiles showed, waiting for the new member of the family.

Giannis’s mother and two brothers were naturally present, while Mariah was glowing in her pink dress.

The Greek Freak’s brothers seemed to be the most enthusiastic about their expected little nephew as the photos clearly show.

The NBA MVP could not hide his excitement about becoming a dad when he had learnt his partner was pregnant in October last year. “We’re excited about having our first baby, I don’t want to talk too much about it. I want to concentrate on basketball and leave family issues at home, but yes, we are expecting a child. We are happy, my mother is happy, so are my brothers. I’m happy about it, I’m excited. It’s not here yet, but I’m looking forward to it.”