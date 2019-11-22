Giannis Antetokounmpo makes history for Bucks (video)

The Greek Freak posted a second triple-double in the match against the Portland Trail Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed a historic performance as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 137-129 in the NBA.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo posted his second triple-double of the season via 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo became the first Bucks player with a 20-point, 15-rebound and 15-assist game.

Bucks team-mate Eric Bledsoe added 30 points and six assists as Milwaukee improved to 12-3 for the season following six straight wins.

source uk.sports.yahoo.com