Giannis Antetokounmpo to become Disney feature film, report says

According to the Hollywood deadline.com news site, Disney is preparing a Greek Freak movie via Disney +.

A feature film about Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was named the NBA’s MVP in June, is in the works for Disney+.

The upcoming streaming service has put Greek Freak (w/t), which will look at Antetokounmpo’s early life and current career, into development from Disney’s live-action film division.

Deadline understands that former Disney and Village Roadshow Pictures exec Bernie Goldman, who produced Zack Snyder’s 300, will produce from a script from Arash Amel, writer of Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan’s A Private War.

Antetokounmpo had an interesting early life; he was born in Athens, Greece as the son of Nigerian immigrants. However, due to Greek laws, he did not automatically receive full Greek citizenship and was effectively stateless until he was 18.

