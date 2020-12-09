Giant man has the deepest voice in the world (video)

A ‘giant’ Ecuadorian man who has suffered from osteoporosis and a hydrocephalus condition since his birth, also has the deepest voice in the world.

His moving disability has prevented him from growing up actively, while he passes his time at home helping his mother with house chores.

“Well, here at home I set the table, clean up the table, fold the laundry, and sort it. I sort the clothes that need to be ironed. I help my mom a lot. I take care of my grandmother”, he says.

His grandmother says despite his difficulties, he has a very high IQ.