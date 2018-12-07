Gigantic “οbject” spotted towering over Earth from ISS, then NASA feed cuts out (video)

They’re here!

Well, maybe not, but something weird did happen … out there.

In a video posted online, taken from a live feed from NASA’s International Space Station, a strange object seems to float above Earth. The object, blue with a white center, appears massive.

“But NASA’s feed is promptly cut short, reading: “Please standby,” the U.K.’s Daily Star newspaper reported.

“The High Definition Earth Viewing experiment is either switching cameras, or we are experiencing a temporary loss of signal with the International Space Station.” Unsurprisingly, the unexpected cut left conspiracy theorists up in arms. One stunned viewer wrote: “That was a weird looking blob next to the space station?”

Take a look for yourself here.

It isn’t the first time the ISS has spotted something odd. Back in 2013, a large unidentified object passed by the station. The UFO was later identified as an antenna cover from a Russian spacecraft.

Or was it?

Source: dailywire/dailystar