Gigantic “οbject” spotted towering over Earth from ISS, then NASA feed cuts out (video)

They’re here!
Well, maybe not, but something weird did happen … out there.
In a video posted online, taken from a live feed from NASA’s International Space Station, a strange object seems to float above Earth. The object, blue with a white center, appears massive.
“But NASA’s feed is promptly cut short, reading: “Please standby,” the U.K.’s Daily Star newspaper reported.
“The High Definition Earth Viewing experiment is either switching cameras, or we are experiencing a temporary loss of signal with the International Space Station.”
Unsurprisingly, the unexpected cut left conspiracy theorists up in arms.
One stunned viewer wrote: “That was a weird looking blob next to the space station?”
Take a look for yourself here.
It isn’t the first time the ISS has spotted something odd. Back in 2013, a large unidentified object passed by the station. The UFO was later identified as an antenna cover from a Russian spacecraft.
Or was it?
Source: dailywire/dailystar