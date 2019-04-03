Glacial melts in the Canadian Arctic reveal land that hasn’t been seen in more than 40.000 years!

The vegetation found underneath the ice is most likely from its original growth period many years ago

Melting ice is exposing hidden landscapes in the Canadian Arctic that haven’t been seen in more than 40,000 years, new research published in Nature Communications reveals.

Unsurprisingly, the study suggests climate change is the driving force behind this record-breaking glacial retreat and with Arctic temps rising at increasing speed thanks to strong positive feedback loops in the polar regions, we can expect things to heat up even quicker in the near future. According to researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder, the Canadian Arctic may be seeing its warmest century in as many as 115,000 years.

“The Arctic is currently warming two to three times faster than the rest of the globe, so naturally, glaciers and ice caps are going to react faster,” Simon Pendleton, the lead author and a doctoral researcher in Colorado Boulder’s Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, said in a statement.

(Vegetation found underneath the melted ice)

