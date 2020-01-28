Government amendment for football voted in Parliament with 156 votes

Maximou had raised the issue of party discipline for New Democracy (ND) members by saying that “the government is above teams”

The amendment to change the penalties provided for teams such as PAOK and Xanthi passed with 156 votes.

A total of 246 MPs voted in the roll-call vote.

Of those 156 voted “yes”, 90 voted “no”.

Two ND MPs were not present, Mr Vagionas, who, however, sent a letter – not counted – stating that he would have voted the amendment if he was present and former-Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.