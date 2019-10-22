Government of Victoria in Australia to send 22 students to Greece to study Democracy

The state government of Victoria in Australia announced it would be holding a competition for students who wanted to travel to Greece for an educational tour focusing on civics and Democracy.

A total of up to twenty-two students who are currently studying in years 9, 10 and 11 will be able to travel to the birthplace of Democracy itself and see the very exact places where democratic rule was practiced for the very first time, nearly two and a half thousand years ago.

Those who would like to take part in the competition must send an essay addressing the work of ancient Greek philosophers, such as Plato and Aristotle, and contemplate the ways in which democracy has shaped Victoria in particular, and Australia as a whole, throughout the years.

