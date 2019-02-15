Government Reshuffle: These are the changes announced

The government reshuffle that was announced on Friday at 13:30′ did not include any real surprises.

The basic change was the upgrading of George Catrougalos to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, since, as the government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos noted, after the successful -as he called it- completion of the procedures for the Prespes Agreement, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras does not consider it appropriate to keep the portfolio of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Given the obligations of Nassos Iliopoulos as a candidate for the Municipality of Athens and Katerina Notopoulou as a candidate for the Municipality of Thessaloniki, the need for a limited reformation is presented”, said Mr. Tzanakopoulos, announcing the new members of the government:

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Katrougalos is appointed as the new Minister.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs with responsibility on European affairs is Sia Anagnostopoulou.

The Ministry of Interior, Deputy Minister with responsibility for Macedonia – Thrace, is Eleutheria Hadjigeorgiou.

In the Ministry of Labor, Social Security & Social Solidarity, Constantinos Barkas is appointed Deputy Minister.

In the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Thanos Moraitis is appointed Deputy Minister.

Finally, Secretary of State for Immigration Policy will Angelos Tolkas.

The inauguration of the ministers will take place on Monday after the return of the Prime Minister from Munich.