Government Spokesman: “From July 1st, the gates of Greece will open to tourism even more”

PM Mitsotakis’ put the Turkish provocations in the Mediterranean on the agenda of the EPP Summit

Stelios Petsas, the Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesman, referred to the government’s international initiatives in tackling coronavirus cases in individual areas of the country and in government economic decisions, during his daily news briefing.

Among other things, Mr. Petsas said that the Prime Minister and the Government are developing international initiatives to highlight the ongoing Turkish challenges and to ensure our sovereign rights and to attract investment.

Referring to the recent visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Israel, he said that important bilateral agreements on tourism, cybersecurity and agriculture were signed during the visit.

Issues related to energy and defense industry were also discussed.

He added that “Turkish activity poses a threat to the security and stability of the region” and in particular “recent developments in Turkey’s illegal and provocative behavior on our maritime, air and land borders”.

Referring to Mr. Mitsotakis’ participation in the EPP Summit, he said that the Prime Minister referred to the opening of tourism and reiterated his invitation for one of the next Summits to take place in Greece, and pointed out the need to have by July an agreement on the reinforcement fund.

He also put the Turkish provocations in the Mediterranean on the agenda, stressing that Greece is not going to accept a violation of its sovereignty and that the EU’s reaction must not remain at the level of statements.

Referring to the European operation “Irini” for the arms embargo in Libya Mr. Petsas said that the Prime Minister stressed that “we can not take decisions and then appear weak in their implementation”.