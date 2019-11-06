“Greece 2021” Committee commences work in celebratory session in Parliament

Gianna Angelopoulos tasked with heading the body to organise celebrations for the 200 years from the liberation of Greece from the Ottoman rule

The Greek Parliament officially opened the commencement of the operation of the committee for “Greece 2021” a fiesta to celebrate the 200 years of liberation from the Ottoman occupation, headed by businesswoman Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki in a celebratory session.

House Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas opened the proceedings on Thursday morning that took part in the Senate Hall of the Greek Parliament in attendance of the President of the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“2021 is a milestone for every Greek man and woman. The anniversary celebration will undoubtedly have the splendour that the such an occasion compels for the 200 years. At the same time, it is an ideal opportunity to practice some introspection and practice self-awareness at the individual and collective levels. Recognise what we have achieved and what we have lost. Recognise not only where we are but also where we want to go. An opportunity to reconstitute Greece in the world”, Mrs. Angelopoulos-Daskalai said in her speech.

On his part, PM Mitsotakis said: “It is magnificent for a nation to rise up, fight and liberate itself, and honourable to preserve the universal human values ​​over time, not as an element in a museum but as fuel for new struggles.”

“Two centuries on we look at 1821 as the founding start and moment of rupture with a Europe bound by the Sacred Alliance. 2021 comes as a reaffirmation that that major turning point in European history has become an axis in the east of Europe and in the Mediterranean. A nation is reborn and through its trials and tribulations moves forward as a state governed in the Balkans.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assigned Angelopoulos-Daskalaki to head the committee that will organize and oversee the events that will take place for the 200 years since the 1821 Greek War of Independence. She is known as the Greek Iron Lady, as she managed to overcome a number of problems and delays plaguing the Athens 2004 Organising Committee to pull off some spectacular results.