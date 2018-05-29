Greece and FYROM reportedly close to agreeing on “Northern Macedonia”!

According to the latest reports, Greece and FYROM are close to reaching a deal on the name dispute Sources say the countries have agreed on the name “Northern Macedonia”.

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart from FYROM, Zoran Zaev are scheduled to have a phone contact tomorrow or late tonight, while the latter is expected to address his people tomorrow on the developments.

The citizenship of the FYROM people will be labeled “Citizen of Northern Macedonian”, while the language will remain “Macedonian” (Makedoniski), without it being clear whether it will remain untranslatable.

As far as the name of Northern Macedonia is concerned, it is unknown whether it will be adopted with the Slavic version of Severna Makedonia or in English North Macedonia. A source from the Greek Foreign Ministry said that the talks are at a crucial point and could either reach a successful conclusion or completely collapse.