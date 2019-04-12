Greece behind EU in gender equality, UN experts find

With one of the lowest rates of employment for women in the European Union and occupying the last position in the EU’s gender equality index, Greece is lagging behind other European countries in terms of ensuring equal rights for women, a team of United Nations experts reported in Athens on Friday.

During a press conference to present their findings after a fact-finding mission lasting almost two weeks, the UN experts said that, in spite of the existing legislative and political framework, Greece was coming up short due to the deficient implementation of the laws, continued discrimination and the extended impact of the crisis and austerity.

The gap between the two sexes was even worse, they noted, among women in marginalised groups like migrants and Roma.

They pointed to the need to strengthen institutional mechanisms, like the general secretariat for gender equality, in order to support the new laws on equality between the sexes, the National Action Plan for Gender Equality and the Ombudsman, while reporting that the Greek government responded positively to their comments and proposals, unlike other countries they have visited.

The UN team visited Athens, Thessaloniki and Lesvos from April 1-12. Their full report will be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2020.

source: AMNA