Greece bids farewell to the fallen hero (PHOTOS)

In the small village of Plastira in the prefecture of Karditsa the flags are waving halfway for George Baltadoros. Relatives, friends talk of a man who never missed the smile, along with the seriousness and responsibility that distinguished him in every act.

Around twelve o’clock, the body of the fallen hero was brought to the village church. The mother of George Baltadoro’s wife fainted and she was taken to an Hellenic Air Force ambulance.



Friends and relatives have arrived from early in the morning holding a flower in their hands to say goodbye to George Baltadoros. There are dozens of wreaths in the courtyard of the church.