Greece braces for second wave of freezing weather

Several regions of Greece are expected to experience heavy snowfall as the second low barometric pressure called “Tilemachos” has arrived in Greece, following the cold weather front of “Sophia”, which receded yesterday.

According to the meteorological forecasts, areas in western Greece and the Ionian islands will be affected by the new front over the coming hours, with Sporades, Euboea, and Boeotia feeling the force of the pressure, while Attica and the western Peloponnese are also expected to experience the phenomena until from 10 pm till 7 am on Tuesday.