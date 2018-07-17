Greece climbs 10 spots in International Transparency report

The country stands at 59th spot in 2017 from 69th in 2016

Greece has improved by 10 positions in the global ranking for the Corruption Perceptions Index in 2017 compared to 2016, according to International Transparency.

The data was presented in the annual report of the Hellenic Police Department’s Internal Affairs Directorate for 2017, which was released today.

Greece gained 10 spots from 69th in 2016 to 59th in 2017 out of a total of 168 countries.

The Head of “Transparency International Hellas” pointed out that the rise of our country in the world ranking within a year definitely reflected the efforts of the relevant Greek bodies, the private sector and civil society.