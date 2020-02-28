UPD – Greece closes borders with Turkey

According to reports, Greece is considering closing its borders with Turkey.

According to sources, the Greek Prime Minister has informed German Chancellor Merkel over the phone today about his decision.

Greece has already tightened its border on land and sea to the maximum extent possible.

The customs checkpoint at Kastaneon, Evros has closed down. According to reports by the Athens News Agency, the closure of the customs office was a response to the sudden spike of people (migrants-refugees) from the Turkish side concentrating on the borders with the intent of entering into Greece.

A large police force has been deployed on the spot, which is expected to be gradually reinforced to prevent uncontrolled entry into Greek territory.

In an effort to ensure the highest possible readiness, the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Constantinos Floros is already in Evros to oversee the conditions. He is accompanied by Citizen’s Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis. In turn, the Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Yiannis Plakiotakis will be departing for Mytilene.

The rapid developments are linked to the situation in Syria and Tayyip Erdogan’s attempt to remain a key player in Idlib. Dozens of Turkish soldiers (reportedly more than 33) were killed during overnight airstrikes by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces causing a conflagration of an already tense situation.

Video credit: Ruptly TV Facebook