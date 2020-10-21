Greece, Cyprus, Egypt trilateral press conference in progress (live)

The joint statements of Greek PM Mitsotakis, Cypriot President Anastasiades and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi are in progress in Cyprus, after the completion of the tripartite Greece, Cyprus, Egypt Summit. As Nicos Anastasiades pointed out, they agreed that efforts should be made to strengthen the EU-Egypt relationship. Egypt, he said, is a stabilizing factor in the region.

The Cyprus issue was part of the agenda in the meeting, with Anastasiades announcing that he had invited the new leader of the Turkish Cypriots to a first informal meeting, while he also addressed a letter to the secretary general of the UN, in which it declares its readiness to respond to initiatives. A necessary condition to move forward, he added, was the creation of a favourable climate through the de-escalation of provocative actions on the part of Turkey.

PM Mitsotakis said the meeting was an example of collaboration in the region. He added that Turkey was fantasising “Imperial” expansion with its actions, accompanying its plans with extreme provocation which blatantly violated international law.