Greece has the 4th largest army in the EU (infographic-video)

Italy is first followed by France

Greece has the fourth-largest army in the EU in terms of active military personnel per 1,000 citizens.

The idea for the creation of a European Union army has been frequently floated in talks among military, political, and diplomatic experts.

Given US President Trump’s expressed view on the role of NATO and its diminishing effectiveness, the prospect of an EU army might be realised sooner than later.

The defence union has been on the agenda for a long time and is called the Permanent Structured Cooperation, or PESCO.

But how strong would a potential European army be if the leaders of the EU were to finally agree on setting it up?

This chart shows the EU countries with the largest standing armies, according to data provided by GlobalFirePower.com. It counts in all active military personnel, so-called “ready-to-fight” elements, but not civilian employees or reservists. Italy has the biggest standing army, counting 248,000 Soldiers, followed by France and Germany.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

video credit YouTube channel Military Forces XXI Century