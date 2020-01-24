“Greece is coming back!”: PM Mitsotakis tweets on Fitch upgrade

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted on the positive development of Fitch Ratings upgrading the Greek economy one notch on Friday, saying the country was returning.

“Double upgrade for Greece: Fitch Ratings upgraded the Greek economy, bringing us a step closer to an investment rating. And Transparency International recorded for our country an improvement of 7 places on the corruption perception index. Greece is coming back!” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on a twitter post on upgrading the Greek economy from Fitch’s ratings agency and improving its position on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index.

Fitch ratings agency on Friday raised Greece’s credit rating by one notch to BB with a “positive” outlook from its previous “stable”, implying that a further upgrade could come in the future.