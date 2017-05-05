Greece: New UAV systems presented by the Police & the Fire Brigade (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

They will be used for almost all kinds of missions

The Greek police and the Greek Fire Brigade presented the new drones that will assist almost the entire spectrum of their missions, from border policing to forest fires detection on their early stages.

The presentation took place in Dekelia AFB, were the guests watched a small demonstration of their abilities.

The police acquired two systems with a total of six new drones, 3 Spylite and 3 Thunder B made by the Israeli Aero Systems and the Fire Brigade one system of three EOS mini UAV drones made by Threod Systems.

(Click to Enlarge)