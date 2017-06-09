Greece pick up one point in World Cup qualifier against Bosnia (0-0)

Greece have picked up one point in their World Cup qualifying match against Bosnia Herzegovina on their quest to advance to the 2018 finals in Russia after the two teams drew in a scoreless match. The result means Greece remain in second spot of Group H staying ahead of Bosnia by one point. Greece had a great chance to steal the match when forward Mantalos squandered an unbelievable opportunity in 82’. Greece are now on 12 points trailing Belgium by 4 points who won against Estonia (2-0).