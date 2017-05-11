Greece: The agreed new measures will be voted next Thursday

They will be introduced to the committees on Monday afternoon

The painful measures of the Fourth Memorandum will be introduced in the following days in the Parliament to be voted on Thursday 18th May with the urgency procedure.

It will be introduced on Monday afternoon for discussion in the Committees of Economic Affairs, Production and Trade, Social Affairs and Justice.

On Wednesday morning at 10 am it will be introduced to the plenary session where a two-days debate will follow, which will be completed on Thursday night with the final voting procedure.

The Greek Finance Minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, said that there is no clause included stating that if there is no solution for the Greek debt then the measures and countermeasures of the fourth memorandum will not be applied.