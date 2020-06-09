Greece to receive 350 Bradley M2A2 from US Army surplus

A Hellenic Army team will head to the United States to select 350 Bradley AIFV (Armoured Infantry Fighting Vehicles) from the US Army surplus stocks. The armored vehicles will replace the Army’s old M113s. Athens is also procuring some 1,200 M1117 vehicles also designated Armored Security Vehicles (based on the Cadillac Gage V-100 and V-150 Commandos). The Greek team that will go to the United States for the selection of vehicles from the surplus stock of the U.S. Army and the National Guards has already been selected. The Bradley M2A2s will bring much-desired support to the fleet of Leopard 2HEL (Hellenic, Greek) main battle tanks.

In December 2019, the US reportedly donated 60 Bradley M2A2 vehicles in Operation Desert Storm (ODS) configuration to Croatia. Between 2017-2018, Lebanon received Bradleys from the same stock. It is not clear whether Greece will get ODS Bradleys. The M2A2 Bradley introduced in late 1980s, is an improved version of the standard vehicle Bradley M2A1. Additional armor plates have been added to the front and the side of the hull.The M2A2 Bradley has exactly the same armament as the previous version Bradley M2A1. The M2A2 Bradley is armed with an ATK Gun Systems Company M242 25 mm Bushmaster Chain Gun with a 7.62 mm M240C machine gun mounted coaxially to the right of the main armament.

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle (BFV) is a fighting vehicle platform of the United States manufactured by BAE Systems Land & Armaments, formerly United Defense. It was named after U.S. General Omar Bradley. The Bradley is designed to transport infantry or scouts with armor protection, while providing covering fire to suppress enemy troops and armored vehicles. The several Bradley variants include the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and the M3 Bradley cavalry fighting vehicle. The M2 holds a crew of three (a commander, a gunner, and a driver) along with six fully equipped soldiers.

See Also:

The Hellenic Army, formed in 1828, is the land force of Greece (with Hellenic being a synonym for Greek). It is currently the largest branch of the Hellenic Armed Forces. The heavy equipment and weaponry of the Hellenic Army is mostly of foreign manufacture, from German, French, American and Russian suppliers. A notable exception is the indigenous Leonidas armoured personnel carrier which was built by the Hellenic Vehicles Manufacturer Industry ELVO, such as the ELVO Kentaurus fighting vehicle which, however, never reached production. Equipment runs the gamut from state-of-the art to obsolete Cold War inventories; the latter are gradually being retired.

Source: military leak