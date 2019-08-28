Greece to win bronze in FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, foreign journalists predict

Just three days before the tip off of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, journalists from the 32 countries participating in the tournament took part in a survey to pick who they thought would take gold and which countries would pick up the other two medals.

According to overall responses by the journalists, 36% predicted Greece would win the bronze medal, while Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the top scorer of the tournament and Nick Calathes the top in assists.

The survey confirmed the US as the favourites to win the tournament, as they are predicted to pick up gold, while Sebia will win silver.

2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, ​​Survey Results:

Which team will win the gold medal: USA

Which team will win the silver medal: Serbia

Which team will win the bronze medal: Greece

Which team will have the best attack: USA

Which team will have the best defense: Serbia

Who will be the surprise team of the tournament: Nigeria

Who will be the disappointment of the tournament: Spain

Who will be the MVP: Keba Walker (USA)

Who will be the top scorer: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

Who will be the top passer: Nick Calathes (Greece)

Who will be the best starting five in the tournament: Keba Walker (USA), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia), Jayson Tatum (USA), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Nikola Jokic (Serbia)