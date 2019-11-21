Greece: Turkey should implement refugee agreemnet with EU, instead of accusing Greece

The Greek Foreign Ministry spokesperson issued a response to Tukey’s provocative allegations that Greece was mistreating refugees

Greece called on Turkey to refrain from pointing the finger on the issue of refugee treatment, following the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s provocative announcement on migration management.

“Greece, as a law-abiding, democratic country, does not accept lessons from anyone,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Gennimatas replied.

He suggested that instead of making suggestions to other countries, Turkey would do well to fully implement the provisions of the EU-Turkey Joint Declaration and stop using refugees as a means of pressure on Greece and Europe”.

The provocative announcement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry followed statements by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Ankara’s stance on immigration with Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy accusing Greece of inhumane treatment of refugees and migrants.