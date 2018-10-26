Greece will be destroyed in 4 hours, says Turkish President Erdogan’s top aide (video)

He said Israel was providing intelligence to Greek warships in the Mediterranean Sea

Turkish President Erdogan’s top advisor, Yigit Bulut, unleashed new threats against Greece, warning that Turkey would annihilate Greece in a matter of 3 to 4 hours if it declared war on Turkey.

According to a Turkish journalist, who posted the relevant video on Twitter, the belligerent adviser is heard saying that “Greece will totally end up in a catastrophe within three to four hours if it wages a war against #Turkey”. He claims Greece was provoked by major powers to attack Turkey, citing an incident with a Greek frigate “Nikiphoros Fokas” which had recently intercepted the Turkish search and exploration vessel “Barbaros” in the Mediterranean Sea.

In another excerpt of the video, Erdogan’s top aide said Israel was providing Greek warships with intelligence collected through UAV aircraft in order to use them against Barbaros.

Mr Bulut has regularly used inflammatory and provocative rhetoric in the past against Greece.