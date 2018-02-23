Greece will support FYROM’s inclusion in EU Strategy for the Adriatic & Ionian region

Greece will support Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM)’s introduction in the EU Strategy for the Adriatic and Ionian region (EUSAIR), Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs George Katrougalos said in a letter to the EU Commissioner for Regional Policy, Johannes Hahn, and the European Commissioner for regional development, Corina Cretu, on Thursday.

EUSAIR was developed by the Commission, together with the Adriatic-Ionian Region countries and stakeholders to address common challenges and cooperate on issues such as “Blue Growth”, connectivity (transport and energy), environment and tourism.

The strategy covers eight countries: four EU member-states (Croatia, Greece, Italy, Slovenia) and four non-EU countries (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia).

