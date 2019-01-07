Greek 2-euro coin going for 80,000 euros on eBay?

A 2-euro Greek coin minted in 2002 has reportedly been listed for sale on eBay for a price of 80,000 euros. According to the description by the owner, the coin is distinctly unique in that the lowest euro-star has the letter “S” attached to it, while the numeral 2 is not centered.

As Berliner Kurier reports, the coin depicts a mosaic scene found in Sparta (3rd century AD) and represents the abduction of Europe by Zeus transformed into a bull. Europe is part of the Greek mythology and is believed to have been the mother of King Minos of Crete of Phoenician origin.