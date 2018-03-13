Greek actor Christos Simardanis dies at 61

Popular Greek actor and voice-over artist Christos Simardanis died at 61 on Monday.

The actor had been facing serious health problems over the last few months but faced his ordeal with great courage without wanting to draw attention to his problem.

He was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and lived there until he was 6 years old. He studied acting at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, while the sound of his voice was characteristic as it became synonymous with Mega channel’s trailers, as well as Greek TV commercials.

He played in several well-known series, from 1985 to 2013, including “The Life of Attik”, “Petrina Chronia, “The Nanny”, “My Beloved Neighbours”. At the same time, he starred in several films such as “Safe Sex,” “The cry came out of paradise,” “Elias the 16th”.