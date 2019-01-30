Greek Alternate Health Minister Polakis tries to bully reporters (video)

In a tone more akin to a bully, Greek Alternate Minister for Health Pavlos Polakis addressed Greek reporters saying “I got you” in a threatening manner.

The Minister was pressed by persistent journalists at the Ministry of Health who wanted him to respond to a number of shortcomings in the public health system, including the scandal with the director appointed by himself at the Nikaia public hospital who was caught with 4 fake university titles.

Refusing to give any substantive answers, he resorted to insults accusing the reporters of being on a “mission” to slander him.

“You are following orders” he shouted at the journalists, while also declining to respond on the issue fo the two children who died at the public hospital of Lamia.

When a reporter asked about the circumstances of the death of two children at Lamia he showed no respect for the tragic event and again declined to answer yelling back: ” Will I apologise to you? Who are you so that have to apologise to you? What are you? ”

His behaviour of failing to show any self-restraint is, unfortunately, consistent with his previous encounters with reporters when being put under pressure. He has become known for using bullying tactics in the past when the questions are not to his satisfaction, or stray from the government’s narrative.