Greek and Turkish F-16 jets engage in dog fights over Aegean Sea

The Turkish Air Force carried out a barrage of violations in the Greek airspace with 2 cases resulting in dog fights over the Aegean Sea.

Only a few hours after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s new threats that the Greeks “should learn their limits”, 8 Turkish F-16 fighter jets committed 25 violations of Greek national airspace, which prompted Greek fighter jets to intercept them.

Four of the Turkish fighters that flew in the Northeast, Central and Southeastern Aegean were armed while two Turkish helicopters flew over the archipelago on Tuesday, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff. Turkish aircraft also infringed the air traffic rules at the Athens FIR.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules.